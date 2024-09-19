DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

