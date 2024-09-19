DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Five Below by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000.
Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
