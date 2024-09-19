DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1,242.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.