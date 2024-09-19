DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,658 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,927.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $133,952,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -475.36%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.