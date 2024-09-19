DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

