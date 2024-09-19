DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 115,287 Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,287 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.69% of GT Biopharma worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
GT Biopharma Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of GTBP stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
GT Biopharma Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
