DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,239 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

