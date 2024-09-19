DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 68,941 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

