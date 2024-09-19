Delaney Dennis R Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,690.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 28,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.