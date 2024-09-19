Delaney Dennis R Buys 1,627 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 131.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $474.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.85 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

