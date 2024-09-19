Delaney Dennis R Has $338,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average of $203.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

