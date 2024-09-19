Delaney Dennis R Purchases 10,155 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

