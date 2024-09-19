Delaney Dennis R Sells 988 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

