Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £4,184,113.34 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) insider Will Shu sold 2,648,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £4,184,113.34 ($5,527,230.30).

Will Shu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($8,264,906.79).

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. Deliveroo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.40 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.20 ($2.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 202 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.19).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

