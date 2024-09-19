Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 305.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,947 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

