Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.07 and last traded at $118.55. 2,934,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,348,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

