Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 9.1%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 330,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
About Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
