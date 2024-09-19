Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 87994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 1,124,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

