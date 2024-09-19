Derek Harmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

