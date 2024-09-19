Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,234.02

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,234.02 ($29.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,504 ($33.08). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,450 ($32.36), with a volume of 121,475 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($32.95) to GBX 2,700 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Derwent London
Derwent London Trading Down 0.2 %
Derwent London Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,492.21%.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
