Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXYZ opened at 11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 12.07. Destiny Tech100 has a 12-month low of 8.25 and a 12-month high of 105.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.