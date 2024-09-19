Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.29

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €189.29 ($210.32) and traded as high as €208.90 ($232.11). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €205.70 ($228.56), with a volume of 469,074 shares traded.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of €194.19 and a 200 day moving average of €189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

