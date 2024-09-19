Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Shares Down 0.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.55 ($43.94) and last traded at €39.62 ($44.02). Approximately 1,908,425 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.81 ($44.23).

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.02.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.