Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $525.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 1,198 ($15.83), with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.19).

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,169.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,128.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of £50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is 2,539.68%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

