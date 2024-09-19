DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Decreased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.