Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

