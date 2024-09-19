DH (TSE:DH) Trading ∞ Higher

Shares of DH Corp (TSE:DH – Get Free Report) were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.51 and last traded at C$25.49. Approximately 741,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 689,138 shares.

DH Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.49.

About DH

(Get Free Report)

DH Corp, formerly Davis + Henderson Corporation, is a Canada-based financial technology provider. The Company offers lending and payments solutions in Canada, and lending and integrated core solutions in the United States. Its segments include Global Transaction Banking Solutions (GTBS), which comprises its operations in the United States and other international locations; Canadian segment, which comprises its operations in Canada; Lending & Integrated Core (L&IC) segment, which comprises its operations in the United States, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.