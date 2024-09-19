Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $139,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

