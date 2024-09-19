Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diageo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

