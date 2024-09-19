Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Down 2.3%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.
Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.
