Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 32,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

