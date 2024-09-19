Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.96. 26,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 185,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $828.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,990,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 132,929 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

