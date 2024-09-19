DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.09 ($2.32) and traded as low as €1.96 ($2.18). DIC Asset shares last traded at €1.97 ($2.19), with a volume of 52,743 shares trading hands.

DIC Asset Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $183.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.84.

DIC Asset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.