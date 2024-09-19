Didier Papadopoulos Sells 6,025 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30.

On Monday, July 1st, Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

