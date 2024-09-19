Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 29,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 126,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $609.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 105.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Digimarc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

