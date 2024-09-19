Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:DDS opened at $359.37 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

