Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.9% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after buying an additional 331,322 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,625,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

