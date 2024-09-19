Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,291,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,280 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 932,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 290,976 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 620,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFEV opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $602.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

