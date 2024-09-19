Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,595,631 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,103,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $252,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

