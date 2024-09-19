Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $221.60 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $221,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NVR by 57.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,461.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8,729.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,037.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,607.75.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.