Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $231.21 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $231,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after buying an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

