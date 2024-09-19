Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $259,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

