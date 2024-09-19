Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $229,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $191.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

