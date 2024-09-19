Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 121,080 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $243,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $128,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 33.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,743,000 after acquiring an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $97.71 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

