Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 144,018 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $254,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

