Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 532,251 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $233,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 221,682 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORI opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.