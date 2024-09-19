Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 97,672 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $244,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

