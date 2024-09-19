Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 97,672 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $244,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on MAA
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.