Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,757 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

