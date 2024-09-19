Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 554,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 343,692 shares.The stock last traded at $47.71 and had previously closed at $47.69.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

