Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.69 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

